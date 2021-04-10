Curevac says May approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible -newspaper

German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday. "We are already very advanced in Phase Three clinical trials and are expecting the data for the final approval package," spokesman Thorsten Schueller told the paper.

Previously, approval was expected in June. Curevac still plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses this year, the spokesman was quoted as saying.

