Mexico reports 2,192 new coronavirus deaths in one of largest daily pandemic tolls

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-04-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 01:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's government on Saturday reported 2,192 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, one of its biggest one-day tolls during the pandemic, bringing the country's total to 209,212 deaths.

It was not immediately clear whether the Saturday figure, which far exceeds recent daily totals, was due to the government making changes in how it collects its data, as was the case in October when the government reported 2,789 fatalities in a single day.

The health ministry, which is due to have a news conference later in the day, reported 6,356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the country's total to 2,278,420 infections.

