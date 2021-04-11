Philippine capital to be under less restrictive quarantine curbs from Monday

Philippine capital to be under less restrictive quarantine curbs from MondayReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-04-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:58 IST
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing the capital region and four adjacent provinces under a less restrictive community quarantine status from April 12, his spokesman said on Sunday.
Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite, which have been in a strict lockdown due to COVID-19 infections, will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status until April 30, spokesman Harry Roque said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
