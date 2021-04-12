Left Menu

Regeneron's COVID-19 cocktail helps prevent symptomatic disease - study

Regeneron said its trial met primary and key secondary endpoints: Beyond reducing symptomatic infection risk, the total number of weeks patients experienced symptoms was nearly halved (45%) with REGEN-COV, and the viral burden was cut by 90%-plus, potentially helping halt the disease's spread. Regeneron booked around $260 million in U.S. government orders for the drug in the first quarter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:42 IST
Regeneron's COVID-19 cocktail helps prevent symptomatic disease - study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Regeneron will seek U.S. approval for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment after a trial showed it helped reduce the risk of symptomatic infections in households where someone else is ill, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday. REGEN-COV, as the combination shot of casirivimab and imdevimab is called, reduced the overall risk of progressing to symptomatic COVID-19 by 31%, and by 76% after the third day. The trial also demonstrated that it shortened symptom duration and markedly lowered viral levels, Regeneron said in a statement.

Regeneron has enlisted Switzerland's Roche and its massive biotech facility in South San Francisco to help make around 2 million doses annually, a substantial amount although only a fraction of what would be needed to cover the people who get the illness, which is currently infecting about 3.5 million people weekly worldwide. The drug has emergency U.S. approval for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, and the companies are hoping the latest trial convinces regulators to expand its deployment. European regulators have voiced some support and are letting countries decide if they want to use it.

"These data pave the way for REGEN-COV to be used before patients become symptomatic, with a more convenient subcutaneous administration," Katharine Bar, co-principal investigator and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania hospital, said in Regeneron's release. Regeneron said its trial met primary and key secondary endpoints: Beyond reducing symptomatic infection risk, the total number of weeks patients experienced symptoms was nearly halved (45%) with REGEN-COV, and the viral burden was cut by 90%-plus, potentially helping halt the disease's spread.

Regeneron booked around $260 million in U.S. government orders for the drug in the first quarter. Roche has not given financial projections for sales outside the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SIU welcomes prosecution of State Attorney official, lawyer on fraud charges

The Special Investigating Unit SIU has welcomed the prosecution of the former acting head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer on fraud charges amounting to R331 000.The two, Sthembele Tshitshi -- ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off record highs ahead of earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets slid off record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail ...

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021