Pvt hospitals asked to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID patients, says Karnataka Health Minister

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients. Speaking to the media after attending a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Dr Sudhakar said, "Private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients as it was done during the first wave."

"Private hospitals have agreed to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients within a week. Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and COVID care centres. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals", said the Minister. Speaking about the availability of Remdesivir, he said, "Many drug companies have stopped the production of Remdesivir. We need this drug. Private hospitals have complained that the medicine is not available in the market. We will discuss the issue with the Drugs Controller General of India and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates."

"We have taken measures to ensure sufficient quantity of ventilators and oxygen. If required, industrial oxygen will be utilized," he added. "Technical advisory committee has evaluated the situation for the next two months and advised on the necessary steps to be taken. The experience acquired last year will help us to fight the second wave. Government is very well aware that people are suffering due to the economic slowdown. However, there is no consideration of imposing a lockdown as of now," said the Minister.

"We have conducted nearly 2.2 crore COVID tests out of which 85 percent are RT-PCR", he said. "People should cooperate in controlling the pandemic. We have not said that lockdown will be imposed. But we are appealing to the public not to make lockdown inevitable," he further said. Meanwhile, the 11-day 'corona curfew' came into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. India reported over 1.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the country reporting 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717.

In the last 24 hours, 904 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,70,179. The active number of cases stands at 12,01,009. In the last 24 hours, 75,086 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,21,56,529. (ANI)

