Goa first state to provide two key COVID-19 tests free: Rane

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:23 IST
Goa was the first state in the country to provide two vital tests for COVID-19 patients free of cost in an effort to bring about timely medical intervention to reduce the fatality rate from the infection, state Health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The minister chaired a meeting here to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, which now has over 4,500 active cases.

''Goa is the first state in the country to offer free of cost D-Dimer and Interleukin 6 tests at GMC (Goa Medical College and Hospital) for COVID-19 patients. These tests will be useful in monitoring the patient's progression to COVID-19 related cytokine storm and help in timely medical intervention to reduce fatality,'' Rane tweeted.

He also said he had conducted a review meeting with officials from the health department and GMCH Dean Shivanand Bandekar to review arrangements at South Goa District Hospital (SGDH).

''We shall be requisitioning additional staff at SGDH along with shuttle services for consultants and doctors to and from GMC,'' Rane tweeted.

He said the state Food and Drug Administration was instructed to maintain sufficient inventory of Remdesivir, adding that manufacturing agencies have also been directed to keep stock of 5,000 units the anti-viral drug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

