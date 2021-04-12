Left Menu

Odisha govt decides to activate health care facilities used during first phase of pandemic

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rise in COVID-19 infections and the number of active coronavirus cases climbing to 8,721, the Odisha government on Monday decided to activate state and private health care facilities used during the first phase of the pandemic, official sources said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare P K Mohapatra in a letter to all the district authorities, municipal corporations, chief district medical officers and public health officers said: ''In view of the rapid surge of the COVID-19 cases in the state, you are requested to remain in readiness to accommodate the new COVID cases and activate the earlier used government and private Covid facilities in a phased manner as and when required.'' The H&FW department issued guidelines said that the facilities which were functionalised during the first phase of the pandemic shall be activated in a phased manner with an increment of 50 beds at a time when needed.

The number of ICUs shall be 20 per cent of general beds and availability of ventilators shall be at least 50 per cent of all lCUs, it said, adding that one authorised medical officer and one authorised person shall be appointed for COVID facilities and the name and contact numbers shall be intimated to the government.

For all technical issues, clarification and referral of patients the Additional DMET ((Dr Umakant Satapathy) shall be state-level authorised officer, it said.

While referring patients the principle of cluster districts and SOP for COVID referral shall be followed, it said.

''ln big facilities having more than 100 beds, having facilities for surgery (all types), maternity care, NICU and dialysis. All private hospitals under Odisha Clinical Establishment Act having 30 beds or more must have at least 10 per cent of available beds (General bed & ICU) reserved for COVID patients,'' it said.

They shall increase the facility up to 80 per cent of available general beds and ICUs in a phase-wise manner as per the rise in incidence of COVID patients, the guideline said.

