Turkey logs 52,676 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Turkey recorded 52,676 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday, after touching an all-time high over the weekend.

Speaking in a news conference, Koca also said 85% of the new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed with the variant first identified in Britain.

