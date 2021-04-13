Thailand reports 965 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 965 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after registering record daily rises in the past two days as the country deals with the third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 34,575, with deaths remaining at 97.

