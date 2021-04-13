WHO says awaits EMA, FDA reviews of J&J COVID-19 vaccine, monitoring global data

The World Health Organization, asked about reports of rare blood clots after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, told Reuters on Tuesday that it awaited reviews by the U.S. and European regulators and was monitoring global data. "We're watching closely, waiting for EMA (European Medicines Agency) and FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) reviews and monitoring the global database of adverse event reports to see if there have been cases anywhere else," the WHO said in an email reply. "It will take a little time to review the data."

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots. Following the news, J&J said it was delaying the rollout of the vaccine to Europe, a week after regulators there said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the shot in the United States.

