Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus. ''After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually,'' Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, ''The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally.'' Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)