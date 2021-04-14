Left Menu

India's new coronavirus cases hit record; Mumbai prepares for lockdown

India's new coronavirus infections reached a record on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas. There was little evidence of social distancing or mask-wearing, according to a Reuters witness. More than a thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:21 IST
India's new coronavirus cases hit record; Mumbai prepares for lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's new coronavirus infections reached a record on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas. The country reported 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2. The government blames https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-surge-idUSKBN2BV129 a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction. India's richest state, Maharashtra, the epicenter of the national second wave, accounting for about a quarter of the country's cases, is due to enter a full lockdown at midnight local time (1830GMT) until the end of April to try to contain the spread.

On Wednesday the state's commercial center, Mumbai, was bustling with shoppers, stocking up before the lockdown comes into effect. "We don't know if we will be allowed to set up our stalls from tomorrow, so we're asking our customers to stock up as much as possible today," said Susheela, a street vegetable vendor, who goes by only her first name.

There were snaking lines outside many grocery stores as residents waited to enter. Elsewhere, over-stretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.

In the western state of Gujurat, local media showed a long queue of ambulances waiting outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with some patients being treated there while they waited. A hospital source, who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak publicly, said a lot of private hospitals were short of oxygen and were sending their patients to the public hospital.

Still, hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus gathered to bathe in the Ganges river on Wednesday, the third day of the weeks-long Kumbh Mela festival. Sanjay Gunjyal, the inspector general of police at the festival, said around 650,000 people had bathed on Wednesday morning.

"People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to find people in the main ghats, which are very crowded," he said. There was little evidence of social distancing or mask-wearing, according to a Reuters witness.

More than a thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near 1-month lows as strong debt sale weighs on U.S. yields

The dollar held near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. In early London tra...

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irelands RTE television reported on Wednesday.The request came in two...

China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021