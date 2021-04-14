South Africa's downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable, minister says

South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine deals with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer have non-refundability clauses, meaning that downpayments will not be returned under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday.

"This is another onerous term that we have had to settle for," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said during a virtual meeting with a parliamentary committee. He added that South Africa was paying $10 per dose for the J&J and Pfizer vaccines.

