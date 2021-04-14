Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

2:49 p.m.

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers congregated at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.

1:56 p.m.

CBSE postpones class 12 board exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Education.

1:35 p.m.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:28 p.m.

Ladakh records over 800 coronavirus cases in 10 days, infection tally crosses 11,000.

1:14 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

1:14 p.m.

Odisha reports record 2,267 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities.

12:01 p.m.

Physical inactivity linked to more severe COVID-19 infection, death: Study.

10:35 a.m.

Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan.

10:16 a.m.

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths. 10:03 a.m.

COVID-19: Highest ever single-day spike in India with 1,84,372 new cases.

10:02 a.m.

Record 29 single-day deaths push Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll to 1,261 9:51 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:49 p.m.

Single day rise of 1,84,372 COVID-19 infections, 1,027 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, death toll to 1,72,085: Government.

