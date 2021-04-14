Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:07 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

2:49 p.m.

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers congregated at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.

1:56 p.m.

CBSE postpones class 12 board exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Education.

1:35 p.m.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:28 p.m.

Ladakh records over 800 coronavirus cases in 10 days, infection tally crosses 11,000.

1:14 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

1:14 p.m.

Odisha reports record 2,267 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities.

12:01 p.m.

Physical inactivity linked to more severe COVID-19 infection, death: Study.

10:35 a.m.

Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan.

10:16 a.m.

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths. 10:03 a.m.

COVID-19: Highest ever single-day spike in India with 1,84,372 new cases.

10:02 a.m.

Record 29 single-day deaths push Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll to 1,261 9:51 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:49 p.m.

Single day rise of 1,84,372 COVID-19 infections, 1,027 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, death toll to 1,72,085: Government.

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Latest News

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi.

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi....

Spain keeps immunisation goal despite J&J delay

Spains prime minister says his government is maintaining its goal of immunizing 70 percent of the nations adult population, some 33 million people, by the end of the summer despite the delay in the European rollout of the Johnson Johnson v...

Heathrow Airport CEO sees patchy international travel this summer

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britains busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be patchy as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.I think over the ...

Indian-origin former Singapore prison counsellor sentenced to jail for abusing maid

A 51-year-old Indian-origin woman, a former counsellor at Singapores Changi Prison, was sentenced to seven months jail on Wednesday for abusing her maid, including slapping her so hard that she suffered a temporary loss of hearing, accordin...
