Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:07 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.
2:49 p.m.
Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers congregated at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.
1:56 p.m.
CBSE postpones class 12 board exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Education.
1:35 p.m.
Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.
1:28 p.m.
Ladakh records over 800 coronavirus cases in 10 days, infection tally crosses 11,000.
1:14 p.m.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
1:14 p.m.
Odisha reports record 2,267 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities.
12:01 p.m.
Physical inactivity linked to more severe COVID-19 infection, death: Study.
10:35 a.m.
Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan.
10:16 a.m.
Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths. 10:03 a.m.
COVID-19: Highest ever single-day spike in India with 1,84,372 new cases.
10:02 a.m.
Record 29 single-day deaths push Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll to 1,261 9:51 p.m.
Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.
9:49 p.m.
Single day rise of 1,84,372 COVID-19 infections, 1,027 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, death toll to 1,72,085: Government.
