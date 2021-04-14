Left Menu

Russian President Putin gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he got his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose.The Russian leader announced getting the jab, which was kept out of the public eye, at a session of the Russian Geographical Society, in which he took part via video link.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:42 IST
Russian President Putin gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he got his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose.

The Russian leader announced getting the jab, which was kept out of the public eye, at a session of the Russian Geographical Society, in which he took part via video link. “Right now, before entering this hall, I have also gotten the second jab. I hope everything will be fine. I don't even hope as much as I'm sure of it,” Putin said. Putin got his first coronavirus shot on March 23, also out of sight of the cameras, and the Kremlin wouldn't reveal which of the three vaccines currently approved for use in Russia the president has taken.

The Russian leader's vaccination comes several months after widespread immunization against COVID-19 started in Russia — a delay that puzzled many, with some critics arguing that it was contributing to the already existing public hesitancy about the vaccine. Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received authorisation before completing advanced trials experts say are necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.

However, a study published in February in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Sputnik V is 91 per cent effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it's still unclear whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease. No data on efficacy of the two other vaccines have been released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-With 100 days till Tokyo Games, Poland to vaccinate athletes

Poland will vaccinate its Olympic athletes and national soccer team against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as the nation eyes medals with just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Games. Prioritising athletes for v...

UK PM Johnson says: I've had no contact with 'Dave' Cameron over Greensill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had not had any contact with former PM David Cameron following criticism of Camerons lobbying for failed finance firm Greensill Capital, saying he could not remember when he last spoke to Dave.Th...

KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Private-equity giant KKR Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and MC Partners.The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters had reported on Tu...

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021