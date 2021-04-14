Sweden pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine, awaits review findings
Sweden's Health Agency said on Wednesday it would pause plans to start vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot. The Health Agency said in a statement it would not start the vaccinations and await the findings of a review by the European Medicines Agency.Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST
U.S. federal health agencies have recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Following the news, J&J said it was delaying the roll out of the vaccine to Europe.
