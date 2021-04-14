Left Menu

In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

It said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was much greater than the risk of mortality from rare side effects, but left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how to administer the vaccine. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have resumed using the shot, with some restricting it to certain age groups, mostly those aged above 50 or above 60.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:27 IST
In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark's vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, health authorities said. But that new timeline assumes it will start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns and the use of which Denmark has suspended. That shot comprises around a third of the country's total contracted supply.

Results of investigations into the AstraZeneca-associated blood clots "showed real and serious side-effects," Danish health agency head Soren Brostrom told a news briefing. "We have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination programme for all target groups without this vaccine."

Astrazeneca said it respected Denmark's choice and would continue to provide it with data to inform future decisions. "Implementation and rollout of the vaccine programme is a matter for each country to decide, based on local conditions," the Anglo-Swedish company said.

The European Union's drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a brain blood clot. It said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was much greater than the risk of mortality from rare side effects, but left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how to administer the vaccine.

Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have resumed using the shot, with some restricting it to certain age groups, mostly those aged above 50 or above 60. Brostrom said joint studies based on Danish and Norwegian health data estimated that one in 40,000 people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot could expect to experience this serious complication, with nothing conclusive related to age or gender.

He said Denmark had come far in inoculating the elderly population most at risk of contracting a serious form of the virus. Future target groups for vaccination had a lower risk of that. "This must be weighed against the fact that we now have a known risk of serious harmful effects ... with the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, even though the risk in absolute numbers is small."

So Denmark's decision should solely be seen in a Danish context, and "I understand very well why other countries will use it," he said. Denmark was the first country to initially suspend all use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March over safety concerns.

Almost one million of the country's 5.8 million population have received their first shots, 77% getting Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, 7.8% Moderna's and 15.3% AstraZeneca's. Denmark is in the process of easing restrictions after its daily COVID-19 infection rate slowed to 500-600 from several thousand in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India jumped in Oct 2020-Mar 2021 period: Report

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India increased by more than nine-fold between October 2020 and March 2021 period, cyber security firm Check Point Technologies said on Wednesday.According to its 2021 mobile security report, 97 per cent...

France reports 5,902 people in intensive care units with Covid-19

France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 decline by 50 to 5,902 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed....

FACTBOX-Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11 after two decades of war, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. Here are some facts about NATOs military involvement in suppo...

Swiss to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next week

The Swiss government announced further easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces from next week and sports events to take place with audiences.The government said cinemas, theatres and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021