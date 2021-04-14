Left Menu

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Sao Paulo state said it expects to run out of crucial intubation drugs, needed to sedate patients, in the next few days, the paper reported on Wednesday. "The supply situation regarding drugs, mainly neuromuscular blockers and sedatives, is very serious," Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn reportedly wrote in the letter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:38 IST
Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazil's richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper. Sao Paulo state said it expects to run out of crucial intubation drugs, needed to sedate patients, in the next few days, the paper reported on Wednesday.

"The supply situation regarding drugs, mainly neuromuscular blockers and sedatives, is very serious," Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn reportedly wrote in the letter. "Collapse is imminent," he said.

Gorinchteyn confirmed the letter in a news conference on Wednesday, telling reporters: "we need the federal government to help us." The situation in Sao Paulo, which has one of Brazil's most sophisticated public hospital networks, is a dire indication of the strain on Brazil's healthcare system.

Brazil has for several weeks consistently had among the worst COVID-19 death tolls in the world, accounting for about a quarter of daily deaths attributed to the virus worldwide. President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, including downplaying the disease's severity, promoting dubious treatments and repeatedly opposing social distancing measures.

Experts say his handling of the outbreak has encouraged the virus to run rampant, increasing the likelihood of mutations, such as the P1 variant, which has raised alarms worldwide. Scientists studying the virus in Brazil have found the P1 variant is already mutating in ways that could make it better able to evade antibodies.

Brazil's vaccination rollout also lags those of other large economies and has been plagued by dysfunction. On Wednesday, health minister Marcelo Queiroga said Pfizer Inc would increase its deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to 15.5 million doses in the second quarter, up from a previous estimate of 13.5 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...

Delhi government adds 718 new COVID-19 beds in 11 hospitals

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has added 718 new COVID-reserved beds in 11 hospitals. This is the fourth time the Delhi government has increased the number of beds in hospitals in the la...

Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

Syria on Wednesday rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog, which found reasonable grounds to believe that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021