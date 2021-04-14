Left Menu

U.S. advisory panel to review rare clot risk with J&J COVID-19 vaccine after its use was paused

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday will review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine a day after federal regulators paused its use to assess the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:13 IST
U.S. advisory panel to review rare clot risk with J&J COVID-19 vaccine after its use was paused

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday will review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine a day after federal regulators paused its use to assess the issue. The cases, all in women under age 50, were reported out of 7.2 million U.S. doses of the J&J vaccine administered - a risk federal officials and immunology experts said was extremely low when weighed against the heavy toll of the novel coronavirus.

One of the six women died. So far, more than 562,362 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. Top U.S. health officials, meanwhile, at a separate briefing on Wednesday urged Americans to keep their vaccination appointments as other authorized vaccines fill the void.

J&J's single-dose shot has been far less widely used in the United States as it has faced manufacturing setbacks and received emergency authorization later than the two-dose shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE. About 185 million doses of those have been administered in the United States so far. However, J&J's vaccine has been seen as a critical option to expand protections to harder-to-reach populations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization panel will review the clotting cases and make recommendations when it convenes at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). The Food and Drug Administration will then analyze the recommendations and determine the next steps. Biden administration officials have said they do not expect the pause in use of J&J's vaccine to hamper its fight against the pandemic, citing enough doses of the other two to stay on track. The FDA said the halt should only last a few days and was needed to help physicians understand how to recognize and treat the issue as a standard treatment for clotting could cause serious complications or death.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, on Wednesday told CNN the pause in administering the J&J shot would allow regulators to see if there were other possible clot events, but that he did not think there would be many more such cases. The pause "very well may be quite temporary," he said separately on MSNBC. Following the CDC review, the FDA could decide to resume use of J&J's vaccine, allow its use with some changes, or decide against its continued use, he said.

Fauci said it was up to the regulatory agency but that "very likely, they'll say we looked at it, and now we will go back, maybe make some modifications." J&J has said no clear causal relationship has been established between the clots and its vaccine, but that it was working closely with regulators in the United States and Europe, where it also voluntarily paused its rollout. Similar rare brain blood clots have been reported with AstraZeneca's vaccine in Europe, where it was decided the shot's benefits outweigh the clotting risk.

J&J shares were near flat in midday trading on Wednesday, after closing down 1.3% on Tuesday. Some health experts worry the pause may raise public doubts about U.S. vaccination efforts, though Fauci and other top U.S. health officials have said it should give people confidence that regulators take safety seriously.

"These pauses are actually common when new vaccines and drugs are rolled out. We're just doing the due diligence to make sure everything is safe so we can continue with our vaccination efforts," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on the "CBS This Morning" program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of millions of women living lives ‘governed by others’, UN report shows

According to the UN Population Fund UNFPAs State of World Population Report, the lack of bodily autonomy may have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, placing record numbers of women and girls at risk of gender-based violence and harmf...

Biden, Garland vow economic and justice reforms to benefit Black Americans

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by activist Al Sharpton.It is high time to respond to a...

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021