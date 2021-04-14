PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 31985 3371 28210 404 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 767438 50736 705162 11540 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 329942 27421 299205 3316 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 72319 6929 64218 1135 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 141736 9390 130304 2042 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 11070 851 10088 131 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 282505 28250 246583 7672 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 381292 44905 333379 3008 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 114024 10770 99380 1793 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 744021 111835 622810 9376 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 937049 28383 901327 7339 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1094912 85480 996367 13046 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1189175 58245 1125775 4836 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 845 98 741 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 45449 3032 41719 698 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 954948 54315 887663 12970 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 334738 25364 307499 1780 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 471994 109139 357668 5187 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4386 656 3728 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 63815 5112 57846 857 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 367616 39250 323471 4995 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 363352 49551 309489 4312 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3578160 612070 2905271 58804 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5209 93 5054 62 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16912 64 16792 56 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 221483 2924 216093 1119 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 295171 23724 269795 1651 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 144594 17155 126178 1261 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29561 133 29052 376 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14485 363 13971 151 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4685 203 4470 12 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12440 83 12097 83 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 355353 11634 341733 1933 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6456 193 5990 136 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33844 312 33117 391 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 630116 32621 587037 10458 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 14053509 1454637 12419282 172933 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam and Jharkhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,38,73,825 and the death toll at 1,72,085. The ministry said there are 13,65,704 active cases while 1,23,36,036 people have so far recovered from the infection.

