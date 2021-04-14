Left Menu

WHO and IOF sign MoU to boost access to health services in Francophone countries

Ms Mushikiwabo added: “This memorandum of understanding aims to bring IOF political and diplomatic support to some of WHO’s priorities.”

WHO | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:27 IST
WHO and IOF sign MoU to boost access to health services in Francophone countries
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the MoU signing further bolstered an already strong partnership with IOF, and would play a vital role in promoting and protecting people’s health, including in the response to COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The World Health Organization and the International Organisation of the Francophonie (IOF) today signed a memorandum of understanding to scale up collaboration and boost access to health services in Francophone countries.

The agreement, finalized at a ceremony held at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva, focuses on advancing universal health coverage, fighting malaria and collaborating on the development of the WHO Academy, which aims to train millions of health workers worldwide. It will also support COVID-19 response efforts, including promoting equitable access to vaccines.

"Our actions, supported by this memorandum of understanding, must contribute to the development of social protection and universal access to public health services in the French-speaking countries," said Ms Louise Mushikiwabo, IOF Secretary-General. "This is a fundamental right for individuals and an essential condition for the socio-economic progress of our countries."

Ms Mushikiwabo added: "This memorandum of understanding aims to bring IOF political and diplomatic support to some of WHO's priorities."

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the MoU signing further bolstered an already strong partnership with IOF, and would play a vital role in promoting and protecting people's health, including in the response to COVID-19.

"Strengthening the relationship between WHO and the IOF comes at a crucial time, when the world needs even closer collaboration to fight COVID-19 and address existing health challenges, from malaria to inequitable access to health services," said Dr Tedros. "Expanding universal health coverage and equipping current and future health systems with highly trained health workers are essential steps that WHO and IOF will continue working on together."

Under the MoU, the IOF will work through advocacy actions, to promote and protect people's access to the fundamental human right to health, in doing so supporting WHO's work with national, regional and global authorities to advance access to universal health coverage. The MoU will, in particular, promote multilingualism, including the use of the French language, in health promotion and training materials. Another key focus is promoting health education for young women and girls, including sexual and reproductive health.

With 88 Member States and governments, the International Organization of the Francophonie (IOF) counts among its missions the promotion and protection of fundamental rights, among which the Right to Health. Several Resolutions on this subject were adopted at the Francophonie by its governing bodies, the latest of which was approved by the Francophonie Ministerial Conference in November 2020, on "Living together during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the post-COVID world."

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

It’s time to end America's longest war: Biden on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it is time to end Americas longest war in Afghanistan, a responsibility which he does not want to pass on to his successor.Biden is the fourth US president to preside over the war in Afghanistan, whi...

Biden administration vows economic and justice reforms for Black Americans

President Joe Biden and two of his top cabinet members on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by longtime activist Al Sharpton. It is high time to resp...

Soccer-Liverpool apologise to Real Madrid after team bus damaged

Liverpool apologised to Champions League opponents Real Madrid after the bus carrying the Spanish side was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays quarter-final second leg. We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021