Left Menu

Mana Ake services expanded to provide more children mental wellbeing support

The Health Minister made the announcement while visiting Homai School in Counties Manukau alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:28 IST
Mana Ake services expanded to provide more children mental wellbeing support
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More children will be able to access mental wellbeing support with the Government expansion of Mana Ake services to five new District Health Board areas, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

The Health Minister made the announcement while visiting Homai School in Counties Manukau alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

"Mana Ake has supported more than 7,000 children across Canterbury and Kaikōura since 2018. It has been a proven success and we are delighted to announce we're continuing to support the programme in Canterbury and beginning to expand this programme across New Zealand," Andrew Little said.

"This is a significant step to ensure every primary and intermediate-aged school child in Aotearoa will have access to mental health and wellbeing support services. This is part of the Labour government's commitment to lay the foundations for a better future."

The expansion of Mana Ake will start in five new DHB areas; Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and West Coast.

The programme provides mental health and wellbeing support for children in primary school years 1–8. Kaimahi (workers) support schools and whānau when children are experiencing issues that affect their wellbeing that can include bullying, parental separation, grief and loss.

Mana Ake will be funded through Vote Health and Vote Education for the first time, showing a true cross-government approach.

"This Government is dedicated to supporting our young people and their whānau. It provides immense comfort for parents and caregivers to know that children will be supported when they go to school," Jan Tinetti said.

"Schools are the perfect place to roll out programmes to build mental well-being capability that will benefit children, as well as their teachers, whānau and communities."

With the Mana Ake model as a base, DHBs and local communities will co-design services for their areas.

"It's important we ensure children and young people have early access to support that provides the foundations of lifelong mental wellbeing. This can take many different forms and that's why we need to make sure we provide access to tailored approaches to meet the needs of different communities," Andrew Little said.

"Everybody has a role in supporting the mental wellbeing of those in their communities and by working together we can all contribute to ensuring the next generation is empowered and resilient to make for a better future."

Youth mental health is part of the Cooperation Agreement between Labour and the Greens.

"Everybody deserves access to mental health support when they need it. With Mana Ake, we have an incredible opportunity to ensure that New Zealanders know from a young age that they can and should reach out for help," Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopias Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during whic...

Mexican regulator informs IAEA about safe recovery of radiography camera

The Comision Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear y Salvaguardias CNSNS, the Mexican nuclear regulator, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA about the theft and subsequent safe recovery of a radiography camera containing a radi...

Delhi: Customs intercepts Zambian national, 14 kg heroin seized

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI. His arrest procedure is underway.Zambian national intercepted...

S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

South Koreas President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.The government will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021