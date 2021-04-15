Maha: Aurangabad records 1,718 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 1,718 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 27 have died of the infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Thursday.

With the latest cases and casualties reported on Wednesday, the caseload in the district reached 1,03,254 and the toll touched 2,052, the official said.

A total of 85,400 patients have recovered from the disease so far, leaving the district with 15,802 active cases, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 771 were detected in the city, while 947 were reported from the rural parts of the district, the official said.

Among the latest casualties, 18 patients died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, six at private facilities, and three at the civil hospital.

