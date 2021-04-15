Left Menu

Dr. N. Prathap Kumar Successfully Performs Zero Contrast Angioplasty in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

The latest zero contrast technique brings new hope in patients with kidney disorders needing angioplasty New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Indias renowned Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman, Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Dr. N. Prathap Kumar says, Though the incidence of Contrast-Induced Nephropathy in patients with normal renal function is low, it increases significantly among patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:25 IST
Dr. N. Prathap Kumar Successfully Performs Zero Contrast Angioplasty in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

The latest zero contrast technique brings new hope in patients with kidney disorders needing angioplasty New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India’s renowned Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman, Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Dr. N. Prathap Kumar is known for his zeal and passion for innovation & research in medical sciences. At the helm of Kerala headquartered Meditrina Hospitals, Dr. N. Prathap Kumar is pleased to announce his feat of over 40 zero contrast angioplasties in various Meditrina Hospitals across the country in last few months. Intravascular administration of iodinated contrast media is common but for patients that suffer from acute kidney deficits, contrast dye is associated with numerous adverse outcomes. Dr. N. Prathap Kumar who is internationally acclaimed for performing most complex angioplasties has been working on ‘zero contrast’ technique and has demonstrated 100% success rate in over 40 such angioplasties.

Dr. N. Prathap Kumar says, “Though the incidence of Contrast-Induced Nephropathy in patients with normal renal function is low, it increases significantly among patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes. The zero contrast technique adopted by us has shown promising results. We have performed this technique multiple times in the last few months in our hospitals and not even a single patient had to face chances of permanent dialysis.” Angiography is performed in heart patients to identify the blockage in the heart and to understand the anatomy of the blood vessels of the heart. This helps the doctors to choose between balloon angioplasty or bypass surgery as the treatment solution. Prior to Angiography, normally patients are administered iodine contrast liquid from 25 ml to 100 ml depending on the case requirement, which may be risky sometimes for patients who already have underlying kidney problems.

When the contrast is restricted to a bare minimum amount, the kidneys' chances of getting impacted are greatly reduced. This is especially true in a patient with high creatinine level and old age patients with low haemoglobin level. When angiogram is done in patients with the above-mentioned conditions, with high contrast or a large amount of dye that gets into the body for the procedure, patients may go into kidney failure, pushing them into a condition of permanent dialysis. This complication happens in at least 5-20% of such cases.

“We have data of patients who have undergone the Zero Contrast angiography in most complex cases including patients with calcium, in tortuous anatomy and instances of 100 blocked vessel and all cases are doing fine. With the help IVUS imaging, multiple stents have also been planted in patients,” adds Dr. N. Prathap Kumar.

Depending on the kidney function, one can categorise the kidney patient into three spectrums – patient with normal kidney function, patient with abnormal kidney function but has not undergone dialysis, patient with abnormal kidney function and is on dialysis. In the 1st & 3rd category, there is not much concern about contrast amount as their chances of getting further into dialysis are less than 0.3 percent. But in the 2nd category of patients with impaired kidney function who are undergoing angioplasty, the chances of permanent dialysis increases significantly. To conclude Dr. Kumar says “It is technically very promising approach for the prevention of contrast-induced nephropathy (CIN). Zero contrast is creating a new era in the field of coronary intervention especially treating those patients with chronic issues including diabetes, heart failure, acute coronary syndrome and cardiogenic shock, for such patients zero contrast technique is a boon and brings in new hope.” Image: Dr. N. Prathap Kumar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Meditrina Hospitals PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Shams Mulani joins Delhi Capitals as short-term Covid-19 replacement for Axar

Delhi Capitals has brought in Shams Mulani as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for Axar Patel for their Indian Premier League IPL 2021 campaign. Axar had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the...

PFRDA logs 23 pc growth in subscriber base under NPS, APY schemes in FY21

The PFRDA has registered 23 per cent growth in its subscriber base under the flagship NPS and APY schemes to over 4.24 crore by the end of March 31, 2021, the regulator said on Thursday. Last year was extremely challenging because of COVID-...

International Day for Street Children; Making #TheInvisiblesVisible: A call to action

Pune Maharashtra India, April 15 ANIPNN The International Day for Street Children is observed every year on April 12. The day provides a platform for the millions of children on the streets around the world -- and their champions -- to spea...

Syria devalues its local currency against the US dollar

Syria devalued the official price of its local currency on Thursday two days after the central bank governor was sacked, state media reported. The decision came after the Syrian pound crashed over the recent months in the war-torn country, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021