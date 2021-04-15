Poland starts J&J COVID-19 jabs, says benefits outweigh risks
We have not received signals that there are problems, or that patient are refusing (to take it)," Michal Dworczyk, a government official overseeing the country's vaccine programme told a press conference. The head of the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products told the conference that benefits from the J&J vaccine outweigh potential risks.Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:38 IST
Poland started administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots on Thursday as benefits from the vaccine outweigh potential risks, government and drug office representatives said. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.
"In the case of Johnson & Johnson today is the first day it has been used. We have not received signals that there are problems, or that patient are refusing (to take it)," Michal Dworczyk, a government official overseeing the country's vaccine programme told a press conference. The head of the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products told the conference that benefits from the J&J vaccine outweigh potential risks.
