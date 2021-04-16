Left Menu

Effective plan to be worked out to stem COVID-19 spread in MP: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:14 IST
Effective plan to be worked out to stem COVID-19 spread in MP: Chouhan
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government would chalk out an effective plan to stem the infection spread, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Along with creating public awareness about the pandemic, efforts were on to improve medical facilities, he said while chairing an online meeting of a state-level advisory committee on COVID-19, according to an official . He said suggestions are being taken from senior doctors, other stakeholders and organisations to fight the unprecedented health crisis.

On advice of the committee, an effective plan would be drawn up to curb the infection spread, the official quoted Chouhan as saying in the meeting.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi told the meeting that the mindset of the society needs to change for tackling the coronavirus outbreak and suggested creating more awareness about the pandemic.

He stressed on an effective mass communication strategy to combat the disease and said help of religious leaders should be sought to reach out to a large number of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...

Capitol Police leadership held back some equipment during riot-official

Police officers defending the U.S. Capitol against an attack by Donald Trumps supporters might have quelled the violence sooner had their leadership not blocked them from using weapons like sting-ball grenades, a watchdog testified on Thurs...

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry

Britains health ministry said on Thursday there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.With around one in ...

Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopias Tigray region, where girls as young as 8 are being targeted and some women have reported being gang-raped over several days, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday.He told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021