Brazil registers 3,560 additional COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers 3,560 additional COVID-19 deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:52 IST
Brazil registered 3,560 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 73,174 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 365,444 total coronavirus deaths and 13,746,681 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- South American