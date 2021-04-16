China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 15, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 15, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March at a city on the border with Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 31 from 15 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,468, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

