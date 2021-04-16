Left Menu

Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without symptoms. All positive cases have to be admitted into care under Thai rules, and with 10,461 patients being treated the medical sector could be put under additional strain.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:05 IST
Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without symptoms.

All positive cases have to be admitted into care under Thai rules, and with 10,461 patients being treated the medical sector could be put under additional strain. Authorities also announced the closure of bars, massage parlours and schools starting on Sunday for at least two weeks to curb the outbreak.

Alcohol sales in restaurants are banned and activities involving more than 50 people are also prohibited, coronavirus taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said. Eighteen provinces including Bangkok had been labelled as red zones where restaurants and convenience stores close early, with the rest of the country categorised as orange zones.

More than 20,000 beds have been set up at field hospitals across the country at community centres and gyms. Hotels and hospitals are also partnering to set up "hospitals" to treat asymptomatic patients, the health ministry said. Five thousand beds across 23 hotels had been readied, it said in a statement. About 2,000 beds are occupied and an additional 7,000 more could be added.

Hotels already hosting travellers to Thailand for quarantine were best positioned for this, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, told Reuters. "They have all the processes in place such as preventing cross-contamination, wearing PPE suits, cleaning, making sure floors are not carpeted," she said.

Hotels register through the health ministry and are matched with hospitals that require extra beds. The hotels range from three- to five-star facilities and are mostly on the outskirts of Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, which saw 312 new infections on Friday.

Thailand has so far managed to contain the number of cases relative to other countries, but the new outbreak comes as many have travelled during the country's Songkran new year holidays this week and as vaccination rates are still low. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said the government was in contact for the possible procurement of the Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines. So far, it has two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine and 117,300 shots from AstraZeneca.

Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Perez and Ocon clash as Mercedes lead Imola practice

Red Bulls Sergio Perez and Alpines Esteban Ocon tangled in practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit on Friday, bringing out red flags before Mercedes emerged on top.The opening session ended with Valtteri Bottas qu...

Boat raises funds from Qualcomm Ventures to power 'Make in India' plans

Consumer tech products brand Boaton Friday said it has received funding from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated.While Boatdid not disclose the quantum of funding received, it said the investment will support the ...

WRAPUP 4-China's GDP jumps record 18.3% but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam

Chinas economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3 from last years deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.But the bris...

Sterling slips vs euro ahead of May Scottish election

The pound fell against the euro on Friday to its lowest in seven weeks and was on track for its second consecutive week of losses against the common currency, with analysts attributing the fall partly to an upcoming Scottish parliamentary e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021