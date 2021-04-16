Telangana reports 3,840 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; Gandhi Hospital not to treat other patients

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued with 3,840 fresh infections, the highest single day spike ever, pushing the tally to 3,41,885, the government said on Friday.

The toll rose to 1,797 with nine more fatalities, a bulletin said, providing details as of 8 PM on April 15.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 505, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (407) and Nizamabad (303).

The total recoveries were at 3,09,594 with 1,198 patients being cured and there were 30,494 active cases.

Over 1. 21 lakh samples were tested on Thursday and cumulatively more than 1. 14 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.52 per cent and 90.55 per cent respectively, while it was 1.2 per cent and 87.8 per cent at the national level.

According to a separate release, over 22.90 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.36 lakh got their second shot also as of April 15.

Meanwhile, in view of the rapid surge of COVID-19 patient load, state-run Gandhi Hospital heresuspended accepting non- COVID-19 cases and outpatient services with immediate effect.

''Therefore Heads of Departments and faculty hereby are instructed not to admit non-COVID cases, but emergency and terminally ill patients should be stabilised and then transferred,'' an official note said.

The patients now undergoing treatment at the respective wards should be cleared at the earliest and all the beds in the hospital should be made available for COVID-19 patients, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)