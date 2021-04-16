Left Menu

Telangana reports 3,840 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; Gandhi Hospital not to treat other patients

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:04 IST
Telangana reports 3,840 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; Gandhi Hospital not to treat other patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued with 3,840 fresh infections, the highest single day spike ever, pushing the tally to 3,41,885, the government said on Friday.

The toll rose to 1,797 with nine more fatalities, a bulletin said, providing details as of 8 PM on April 15.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 505, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (407) and Nizamabad (303).

The total recoveries were at 3,09,594 with 1,198 patients being cured and there were 30,494 active cases.

Over 1. 21 lakh samples were tested on Thursday and cumulatively more than 1. 14 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.52 per cent and 90.55 per cent respectively, while it was 1.2 per cent and 87.8 per cent at the national level.

According to a separate release, over 22.90 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.36 lakh got their second shot also as of April 15.

Meanwhile, in view of the rapid surge of COVID-19 patient load, state-run Gandhi Hospital heresuspended accepting non- COVID-19 cases and outpatient services with immediate effect.

''Therefore Heads of Departments and faculty hereby are instructed not to admit non-COVID cases, but emergency and terminally ill patients should be stabilised and then transferred,'' an official note said.

The patients now undergoing treatment at the respective wards should be cleared at the earliest and all the beds in the hospital should be made available for COVID-19 patients, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the super variations from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings top-heavy batting...

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian foreign minister

The Maldives on Friday requested India for assured supply of essential commodities to it as the two sides discussed a plethora of issues relating to the bilateral, regional and international domains, sources said.The issue of supply of esse...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021