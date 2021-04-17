Thailand reports 1,547 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reports 1,547 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:13 IST
Thailand reported 1,547 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Saturday, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
The new cases took the total number of confirmed infections to 40,585, with 99 fatalities.
