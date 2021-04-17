Left Menu

Not only underweight but overweight women also at higher risk of miscarriages: Study

A new study led by a team of researchers at the University of Southampton has shown that underweight and overweight women are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing recurrent miscarriages compared to those of average weight.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:13 IST
Not only underweight but overweight women also at higher risk of miscarriages: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study led by a team of researchers at the University of Southampton has shown that underweight and overweight women are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing recurrent miscarriages compared to those of average weight. The systematic review and meta-analysis study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research team assessed the link between women's lifestyle and risk of recurrent pregnancy loss, defined as women having two or more consecutive early miscarriages. Miscarriage is the most common complication of early pregnancy, affecting 15 -- 20 per cent of all pregnancies. Recurrent pregnancy loss is a complex disease and although often attributed to numerous medical factors and lifestyle influences, the cause is deemed "unexplained" in around 50 per cent of cases.

The results of this latest study found that there are higher occurrences of successive miscarriages in mothers who are underweight (having a Body Mass Index score of less than 18.5), overweight (having BMI between 25 and 30) and obese (having BMI above 30). The study's first author, Dr Bonnie Ng, MRC Fellow in Clinical and Experimental Sciences at the University of Southampton said, "Our study included sixteen studies and showed that being underweight or overweight significantly increases the risk of two consecutive pregnancy losses. For those with BMI greater than 25 and 30, their risk of suffering further miscarriage increases by 20 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.'

The research team also set out to assess the impact of factors such as smoking and consumption of alcohol and caffeine. However, they were unable to establish conclusively whether these have any impact or not due to inconsistencies of the results from a small number of studies and heterogeneity in women taking part in them. Co-author Dr George Cherian, Specialist trainee in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton said, 'while our study did not find any associations between recurrent pregnancy loss and lifestyle parameters such as smoking, alcohol and caffeine intake, further large-scale studies are required to clarify this.'

Whilst recognising that more observational and clinical research is needed to establish the full extent of lifestyle choices, the authors conclude that weight is a risk factor that can be modified to reduce the risk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.4 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union AU, said th...

AFC Champions League: FC Goa play out second consecutive draw, hold Al Wahda of UAE 0-0

FC Goa gave a mighty scare to Al Wahda with a fine counter-attacking football in the second half as they held the fancied side from the UAE to a goal-less draw in the AFC Champions League group stage here on Saturday.It was second such resu...

About 64.29 pc turnout in Tirupati(SC) LS constituency bypoll

About 64.29 per cent polling was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati SC Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, even as opposition parties alleged large-scale casting of bogus votes and sought cancellation of the election.T...

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Saturday, informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. The Ra. One actor too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021