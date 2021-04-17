PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 33309 29485 410 3415 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 349794 307850 3386 38558 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 75587 65947 1167 8444 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 145166 132205 2051 10910 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 295138 254805 7896 32499 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 404355 341247 3109 59999 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 121403 101659 1856 15386 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 821054 641292 9703 170059 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 955455 907598 738 840469 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1141998 1009549 13270 119160 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1221167 1135921 4904 80019 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 1051 765 1 280 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 47108 42313 705 4090 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 980728 902022 13071 65635 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 346331 311008 1809 33514 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4714 3795 4 915 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 66261 58746 872 6643 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 394229 333664 5267 55398 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 395832 327452 4491 63889 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3770707 306117 59970 647933 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5262 5082 63 117 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16948 16800 56 92 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 222940 216397 1127 4069 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 315427 274207 1722 39497 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 155115 130694 1376 23046 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29649 29083 376 190 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14798 13997 152 649 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4809 4483 12 314 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12536 12102 84 167 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 364594 343522 1942 19077 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33933 33130 391 325 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 651508 593668 10540 45300 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 13398906 11641662 159171 1590058 ------------------------------------------------------------------ * This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Delhi, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 13398906 and the death toll at 159171. The ministry said there are 1590058 active cases while 11641662 people have so far recovered from the infection.

