Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca COVID immunization

Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca COVID immunizationReuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 03:27 IST
A second person in Canada has experienced rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Saturday.
The agency said in a statement it received the report about an individual in Alberta. The agency added that such reports remain very rare.
