Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Meet Messi, the Russian puma

In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck. Messi loves having his fur combed, and bounding around batting at a large green soft toy. The twist? Messi is a male puma.

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev drank a solution made from the roots of aconitum soongaricum at an online briefing to show that it was safe.

