Italy seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FT

Italy seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FTReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 09:42 IST
Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported
Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc, Switzerland's Novartis AG, and Italy's ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
