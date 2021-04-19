Telangana reports 4,009 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 4009 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, said the state health bulletin. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 39,154.

The total count of COVID positive cases in the state stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths. As many as 83,089 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 8 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,18,20,842.

However, 5104 reports were still awaited. According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in Telangana is 0.51 pr cent and the recovery rate is 88.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

