Delhi govt to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen, remdesivir amid spiralling COVID cases

Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty, the order stated.Through a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of remdesivir injection starting from placement of an order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from a company.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to directly monitor procurement and supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug remdesivir amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases here.

The national capital on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

On Monday, the Chief Minister's office tweeted, ''The Delhi government will now directly oversee the entire procurement and distribution process of both remdesivir injections and medical oxygen to ensure adequate treatment for corona patients in Delhi.'' According to an order issued by the health department, a team of nine officers will be deputed at oxygen filling plants and to oversee operations of medical oxygen suppliers.

''The officers will oversee the entire procurement process of medical oxygen by the filler agency and ensure that the quantity of oxygen procured is properly entered in the dedicated register,'' it said. ''The team will oversee the distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty,'' the order stated.

Through a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.

''The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of remdesivir injection starting from placement of an order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from a company. The team will ensure that all supplies received by distributors and dealers are entered in their relevant records and all inventories are properly accounted,'' it stated.

''The team will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring relevant records of sale and distribution of remdesivir formulations are properly maintained and retained as prescribed under relevant provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and rules thereunder,'' it added.

While a daily report will be sought from the drug inspectors on the sale and distribution of remdesivir injection, the government has said the team will be liable for the implementation of the order.

