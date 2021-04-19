FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirusReuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:37 IST
More than 141.47 million people have been reported as having been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,159,601 have died, according to a Reuters tally. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in infections there.
* Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, amid growing public frustration with the pace of vaccinations. * A Hungarian pastry shop has launched a range of COVID-19 vaccine-themed sweet mousses as a light-hearted antidote to angst over the different types of vaccines and the implications of receiving one or another of them.
AMERICAS * Schools in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires will open after all on Monday morning after a court over-ruled a federal order requiring classes go on-line for two weeks amid a surge in cases that has brought hospitals to near collapse.
* Just more than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with nearly 130 million people aged 18 years or more having received their first shot. ASIA-PACIFIC
* India's capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown as daily cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections. * A recent surge in cases could see major parts of Japan slide back into states of emergency with authorities in Tokyo and Osaka looking at renewed curbs, while quarantine-free travel started between Australia and New Zealand for the first time in more than a year.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Prominent Syrian dissident Michel Kilo, a writer who was jailed for opposing the country's leadership, had died in France from COVID-19, opposition politicians said.
* Vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement to perform the Umra pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Sunday, citing a government official. * Turkey on Sunday has recorded 318 deaths from COVID-19 in the space of a day, its highest daily total so far.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to halt producing new materials for COVID-19 vaccines until the regulator completes an inspection of its plant in Baltimore.
* Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V vaccine, said that the shot had proven itself 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people. * Germany's CureVac filed in Switzerland for a rolling review of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
* The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can break through the protection provided by Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* World shares hit record highs in the European session on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings. * The number of people heading out to shops across Britain jumped 87.8% in the week to April 17 versus the previous week as non-essential stores in England reopened after three months of lockdown, market researcher Springboard said.
(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Federico Maccioni; Edited by Kirsten Donovan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JLR plans to undertake ten product actions in Indian mkt in current fiscal
India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 513 deaths in last 24 hours
Vedanta Resources says contributed over Rs 34K cr to Indian exchequer in FY20
Indian Army delegation in Bangladesh for multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021'
India Accelerator plans to select 100 startups for seed funding in 2021