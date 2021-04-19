Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with doctors on COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:48 IST
PM Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus. He urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Patna)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with doctors across the country via video conferencing on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said, last year, during the same time, it was due to our doctors' hard work and the nation's strategy that we were able to control the coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people.

PM Modi said that recently the central government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen. State Governments have been given necessary guidelines about these.

PM Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus. He urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister urged the doctors to educate people against several rumours on Covid treatment & prevention. In these difficult times, PM Modi said, it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic. For this, PM Modi said, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals. PM Modi also encouraged doctors to use telemedicine for the treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.

The Prime Minister noted that this time the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. PM Modi called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in such places. He urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.

The doctors shared their experiences in dealing with the Covid pandemic. They congratulated PM Modi on his leadership in dealing with the pandemic. They also spoke about how they augmenting healthcare infrastructure. They reiterated the importance of people wearing a mask & maintaining social distancing. They also stressed maintaining health infrastructure for non-Covid patients. They also spoke about how they are sensitising patients against the improper use of medicines.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan, MoS (Health) Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister Chemical and Fertilizer Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MoS (C&F) Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr V K Paul Member (H) NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Union Pharmaceutical Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, DG ICMR, amongst other officers from Ministries / Departments of Central Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

