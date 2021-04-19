Left Menu

Britain reports four COVID-19 daily deaths, lowest since September

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported just four deaths in latest daily COVID-19 figures on Monday, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.

Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weekend.

There were 2,963 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 32.93 million people receiving a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 10 million people have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

