World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

The world has the means to bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a daily news briefing on Monday.

"We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

