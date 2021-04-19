World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chiefReuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:51 IST
The world has the means to bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a daily news briefing on Monday.
"We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
