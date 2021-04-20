Left Menu

J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC

U.S. health regulators called for a pause in administering the J&J vaccine last week due to reports of serious brain blood clots in six women under age 50 who received the shot out of some 7 million vaccinated with it in the United States. "We are encouraged that it hasn't been an overwhelming number of cases but we're looking and seeing what's come in," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 02:43 IST
J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said on Monday. U.S. health regulators called for a pause in administering the J&J vaccine last week due to reports of serious brain blood clots in six women under age 50 who received the shot out of some 7 million vaccinated with it in the United States.

"We are encouraged that it hasn't been an overwhelming number of cases but we're looking and seeing what's come in," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is monitoring the U.S. government's database for additional reports of side effects, she added. Walensky did not provide any details on the nature of the additional side effects.

An advisory panel for the CDC is meeting on Friday to review data on severe side effects and will make a recommendation on whether the United States should resume using the J&J vaccine. Public health experts have predicted a resumption, but only after healthcare providers are given clear guidelines for how to recognize and treat the blood clots that can emerge as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine production ramp up may still move more slowly than originally projected. The FDA has postponed authorization of a large J&J vaccine plant in the United States because of factory errors that ruined millions of doses last month. White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt on Monday assured Americans that vaccine supply remains robust and that "it has never been easier" for Americans to obtain a vaccine. More than 3 million COVID-19 shots are going into arms each day in the United States using the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc two-dose vaccines.

Wealthy governments are looking to COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna to keep their vaccination programs on track amid mounting concerns about shots from J&J and AstraZeneca Plc . Over 260 million COVID-19 shots have been shipped in the United States and nearly 210 million doses have been given, according to CDC data last updated on Sunday.

Walensky said that of the 84 million people who have been fully vaccinated in the United States, fewer than 6,000 have gotten sick with COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully dosed. Of those, nearly 400 were hospitalized and around 75 died, according to CDC data. Some of the hospitalizations and deaths were not due to COVID-19 infections. "It still makes a really important point. These vaccines are working," Walensky said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later...

World Food Programme says it will supply food to 185,000 Venezuelan children

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP said on Monday it had reached a deal to supply food to Venezuelan schools, as WFP director David Beasley visits Caracas for meetings with officials including President Nicolas Maduro.The program w...

J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of multibillion-dollar trial. Th...

US: Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence for former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, rejecting Slagers claims his lawyer did a poor job.Slager ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021