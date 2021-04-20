Left Menu

IMA Goa to provide free teleconsultation to COVID positive people in home isolation

Indian Medical Association Goa on Tuesday announced a free teleconsultation programme for COVID positive people who are in home isolation and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Medical Association Goa on Tuesday announced a free teleconsultation programme for COVID positive people who are in home isolation and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. "Those who are willing to have a free teleconsultation will have to send a WhatsApp message with their name, proper address and cell number to Rupesh on cell no 8767249828. Through him the message will be posted in the group of seven branches for internal circulation within the seven branches of IMA Goa State which cover up the whole of Goa," the official statement reads.

As many as 150 IMA doctors have consented to give voluntary telephonic consultations to these home isolated patients. "IMA Goa State members will make time to time small video presentations which will educate the general public how to take care of themselves, how to use pulse oximeter, how to prepare hypochlorite solution and take care of waste created for proper disposal," it said.

Dr Rajesh Naik, Dr Samuel, Dr Sudhir Shet, Dr Rajesh Javherani, Dr Pravin Bhat will be experts for IMA Margoan Branch. Dr Anil Mehndiratta will be expert for IMA Mormugao, Dr Pradnya kakodkar for IMA CQS, Dr Pranay Budkule for IMA Bicholim, Dr Sandip Naik (Chest Physician) for IMA Ponda and Dr Sandip Naik (Senior Surgeon) for IMA Bardez Dr Melita Rodrigues Pulmonary Consultant IMA Bardez and Dr Vijay Naik for IMA Tiswadi Branch. "If IMA Member in-charge of a family feels they need any further expert opinions than above doctors shall be contacted," it added.

In case of any obscurity in the course of action of teleconsultation, it will be sorted out as early as possible. We wholeheartedly anticipate the support of the general public and doctors in taking this task forward in the larger interest of the Goan community. Dr Vinayak Buvaji President IMA Goa will be overall in-charge of the system and will do modification of the system as and when required for the larger interest and benefit. (ANI)

