Left Menu

J&J seeks approval to conduct trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:54 IST
J&J seeks approval to conduct trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has submitted an application to India's drug regulator requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines, in a move that would exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind: HC to Centre.

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind HC to Centre....

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighbourhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are ...

COVID-19 patient dies, mob led by kin ransack hosp, hit staff

A mob of 10-12 people have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hospital and beating up its staff in Punes Pimpri Chinchwad area after the death of a COVID-19 patient, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Cantonment Hospital...

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021