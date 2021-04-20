Left Menu

COVID-19: 200-bed facility inaugurated in Nanded

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 200-bed COVID-19 facility has started in Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, amid a rise in cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The facility, which will be run by 112 staffers, has been set up at a hall here, and was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of state minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, they added.

Chavan said the rise in cases was a concern, adding that the state government was also focusing on developing health infrastructure in rural areas to tackle the situation.

A taluka level COVID care centre and trauma care centre were being planned in rural areas, Chavan said.

