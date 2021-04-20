COVID-19: 200-bed facility inaugurated in Nanded

COVID-19: 200-bed facility inaugurated in NandedPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:25 IST
A 200-bed COVID-19 facility has started in Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, amid a rise in cases, officials said on Tuesday.
The facility, which will be run by 112 staffers, has been set up at a hall here, and was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of state minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, they added.
Chavan said the rise in cases was a concern, adding that the state government was also focusing on developing health infrastructure in rural areas to tackle the situation.
A taluka level COVID care centre and trauma care centre were being planned in rural areas, Chavan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- COVID
- Nanded district
- Chavan
- Ashok Chavan
ALSO READ
China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months
China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 2 months
Adityanath receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms
Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Japan's ruling party executive signals chance of extra budget to combat COVID-19 strain