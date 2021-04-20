Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Dutch set to ease lockdown despite high COVID-19; Abbott's results a litmus test for COVID-19 and more
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday. Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use but only for people aged 65 or above.

Turkey's coronavirus infections amount to 1% of working age population, data shows

In Turkey, second only to India in new coronavirus cases, a recent surge has brought active infections to a peak equivalent to nearly 1% of working age people, a calculation based on health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Deaths from COVID-19 hit a record 341 on Monday despite more than 20 million vaccines having been administered.

Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it

Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said on Tuesday. An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said.

U.S. CDC expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older

Everyone in United States aged 16 years and above is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. People aged 16 years and above who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19, should be among those offered the vaccine first, according to the U.S. health agency's latest recommendations. (https://bit.ly/3anqDK6)

Dutch set to ease lockdown despite high COVID-19 infection rates

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands are expected to be eased from next week as pressure to reopen society mounts despite still-high coronavirus infection rates, Dutch broadcasters reported on Tuesday. A nationwide nighttime curfew that has been in place for three months will be lifted on April 28, broadcasters NOS and RTL said, citing government sources. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to gradually reopen next week.

Abbott's results a litmus test for COVID-19 testing demand

Investors will be squarely focused on Abbott Laboratories results on Tuesday to assess the impact of swift vaccination rollout on demand for the company's COVID-19 tests. Diagnostic test makers such as Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Quest Diagnostics Inc have relied on brisk sales of COVID-19 molecular and antigen tests to offset soft demand for routine testing and medical devices due to pandemic-induced restrictions on movement.

Philippine hospitals struggle to cope as more severe COVID-19 wave hits

Nick Yañez, a 28-year-old ambulance nurse in a satellite city of Manila, says she sometimes spends six to seven hours in her emergency vehicle caring for a COVID-19 patient before a bed can be found in a hospital. Already facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, the Philippines has seen a second wave of infections that is stretching health care workers in the capital like never before.

Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success

Israel and Britain are exploring the possibility of opening a "green travel corridor" between them, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the success of the two countries' vaccination drives. The issue was discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Jerusalem, an Israeli statement said.

At least 12 EU countries confident of July vaccine target -EU's Breton

At least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said on Tuesday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India reports record daily death toll

(With inputs from agencies.)

