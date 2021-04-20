Left Menu

Vietnamese flock to festival, shrug off outbreak risk

Thousands of people scaled the steps of a mountain temple in northern Vietnam on Tuesday to burn incense sticks and make spiritual offerings, shrugging off concerns about the coronavirus risks as outbreaks rage in nearby countries. As many as 30,000 people were expected to visit the Hung Kings temple in Phu Tho province, authorities said, to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a semi-mythical Vietnamese king, Lac Long Quan.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST
Vietnamese flock to festival, shrug off outbreak risk

Thousands of people scaled the steps of a mountain temple in northern Vietnam on Tuesday to burn incense sticks and make spiritual offerings, shrugging off concerns about the coronavirus risks as outbreaks rage in nearby countries.

As many as 30,000 people were expected to visit the Hung Kings temple in Phu Tho province, authorities said, to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a semi-mythical Vietnamese king, Lac Long Quan. Visitors were met by guards offering free face masks and hand sanitizer before navigating the temple steps, measures that Do Ti Yen, 64, said were reassuring.

"The whole world is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, but coming to this temple of Hung Kings, I found that the organisers have implemented very tight preventive measures," he said. Vietnam has been one of Asia's biggest success stories in fighting the coronavirus, credited with decisive measures to track infections and contain outbreaks. It has reported just 35 deaths and fewer than 2,800 cases.

The festival comes as neighbouring Cambodia and nearby Thailand and the Philippines battle their biggest outbreaks so far, fuelled by the arrival of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants. The annual festival was recognised in 2012 by UN cultural agency UNESCO as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity".

"I can see that Vietnam has squashed the virus, or is very close to doing so with only a few cases left, that's why I am not worried being here today," said Do Van Chung, 24. Nguyen Tai May, 62, said it was important to still take precautions.

"Vietnam has done wonderfully. I believe that it's unlikely that Vietnam will have another outbreak again. We can't let our guard down but I think the number of cases will be very low," she said. (Writing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on ...

Cape Town commends businesses for supporting students affected by fire

The City of Cape Town has commended businesses that have stepped up to support over 1 000 students affected by the Cape Town fire.Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, said the immense response to the Cape Town...

UK to launch new global partnership to fight future pandemics

The UK Government on Tuesday will launch a new Pandemic Preparedness Partnership PPP to save lives from future diseases and prevent another global pandemic, the British High Commission BHC has said. The BHC said in a release that Dr Soumya ...

Tunisia's Ennahda criticises president as political crisis deepens

The biggest party in Tunisias parliament publicly criticised President Kais Saied on Tuesday, warning his policies threatened democracy, in an escalation of the countrys political crisis. The moderate Islamist Ennahda party accused Saied of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021