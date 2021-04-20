Sisodia asks Centre to be 'active, sensitive' to avoid 'jungle raj' over oxygen supply

Left Menu

Amid fear of oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre should be sensitive and active in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply.Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST
Amid fear of oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre should be ''sensitive and active'' in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals. He also alleged that people involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states.

''Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no 'jungle raj' among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation,'' he tweeted in hindi.

Hospitals in Delhi have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 240 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in a matter of five days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours. He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an ''emergency''. ''Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure ''rational'' use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

