46 fresh COVID deaths reported in Jharkhand, Ranchi witnesses maximum fatalities and positive cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:24 IST
46 fresh COVID deaths reported in Jharkhand, Ranchi witnesses maximum fatalities and positive cases

With 46 new fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirusrose to 1502 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, while 4401 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 1,67,346, health department bulletin said.

Capital Ranchi faced the brunt as 14 COVID deaths came from there in last 24 hours and the district also accounted for 1404 new infected persons since Monday. Other major coronavirus-hit districts since Monday are; East Singhbhum with 639 cases, Hazaribagh (237), Koderma (230) and Khunti (214), it said.

Among new fatalities, East Singhbhum registered 10 COVID deaths, while Bokaro, Dhanbad, Koderma and Lohhardaga reported three casualties each andWest Singhbhum, Garwah andChatra saw 2 deathds each while one person each died in Godda,Gumla, Latehar and Sahibganj. A total of 135256 COVID patients have recovered in the state so far.

There are 30,588 active cases in the state at present.

Total 36,401 samples were tested across the state since Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

